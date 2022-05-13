The Union League Club of Chicago never agreed to sell a Claude Monet painting to a fine art company, an Illinois appeals court held Thursday.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court affirmed a ruling that the club did not breach a contract or commit fraud by failing to sell the 1872 Monet landscape “Pommiers en Fleurs” — “Apple Trees in Blossom” in English — to Thompson Fine Art Limited.The club is a private, tax-exempt social club that owns an extensive art collection. The collection includes the Monet painting …