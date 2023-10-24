Over coffee in a high-ceilinged conference room with an enviable view of the Loop, Winston & Strawn LLP chair-elect Stephen V. D’Amore said the future of the firm is internationalism, or maintaining a global mindset even in stateside business dealings.D’Amore, who has been with the firm for more than 30 years, said he plans to create a leadership team that includes a role focused on international development, bolster operations on the coasts and in Europe and grow and strengthen the transactions business …