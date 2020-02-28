Arthur D. Sutton

Name: Arthur D. Sutton

Party: Democratic

Age (as of Election Day): 64

Current residence: Matteson

Current position: Litigation attorney

Past legal experience: General private practice for 26 years as litigation attorney, civil and criminal defense (murder, armed robbery, robbery, home invasion, burglary, theft, possession of controlled substance, battery, criminal sexual assault, identity theft, traffic, DUI); juvenile delinquency and abuse and neglect, two years; termination of parental rights, two years; appellate brief writing; administrative law judge for the State Department of Children and Family Services, three years; hearing officer for Department of Corrections, 14 years; intern, Minnesota Attorney General’s office, one year; deputy chief of parole for Illinois Department of Corrections, three years.

Campaign funds available: N/A. Citizens for Arthur Sutton committee created with state elections board on Jan. 2.

Campaign funds spent: N/A. Citizens for Arthur Sutton committee created with state elections board on Jan. 2.

Law school: Mitchell Hamline School of Law, St. Paul, Minn.

Campaign website: arthursuttonforjudge.com

Family: Wife, Janet; three children — Jucari, Arthur Jr. and Nikita; three grandchildren — Kalph, Jacoby and Jrue

Hobbies/interests: Playing bass and lead guitar, basketball, golf, coaching

Have you ever run for office before?

Yes.

Why should voters support your candidacy?

With 64 years of life experience, 26 years of legal practice coupled with over 30 years of law enforcement experience, I am the best candidate with the most diverse background in civil and criminal litigation.

I have an above-average ability to listen to facts and analyze and apply the law, which is most important to the duties as a trier of fact.

In addition, humble beginnings help me to better understand criminal behavior. I’ve been found “Qualified” by all alliance bar associations.

Why do you want to be a judge?

To make a difference and have a positive impact on the practice of law, especially for the youth; enhance the judiciary with more compassion, patience, integrity and fairness to all people. I want to set a positive example for the youth to strive to be all they can be in any career they chose to pursue.

What was the most interesting case you handled as a lawyer?

Criminal — a murder case, People v. Alashonda John Johnson.

Civil — Davis v. Bank Of America, No. 16 C 5993. It’s a class-action case. Thirty-four plaintiffs were victims of identity theft and subjected to wrongful dissemination and disclosure of personal financial information in violation of the Federal Trade Commission Amendments to the privacy rule, implementing certain privacy provisions of the Title V Gramm-Leach Bliley Act which require that certain "Financial Institutions" to provide initial and annual privacy notices to their customers.

What would you consider your greatest career accomplishment?

Winning my first jury trial. Every time I get a "not guilty" verdict for my clients; Every time I can help a young boy or girl from being convicted of a felony offense and getting another chance to rehabilitate themselves.

What qualities do you plan to bring to the bench?

An enhanced level of compassion, patience, integrity and fairness with an above-average ability to discern the facts and analyze the law. The desire to give every litigant a fair and equal chance to be heard and treated fairly with dignity and respect without regard to race, creed, color, religion, or sexual preference.