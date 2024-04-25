An attorney who misappropriated more than $11,300 in trust funds should be suspended for one year, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.The hearing board’s recommendation that Terrence R. Miles be suspended for one year and until further order of the court, as well as be required to pay restitution, trims the administrator’s request of two-year suspension with similar parameters.Miles admitted the facts alleged in the complaint but did not participate in the hearing. He …