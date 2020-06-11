Patrick A. Salvi Brian L. Salvi

UI Health agreed to a $7.5 million settlement with the family of a man who died following a delayed lung cancer diagnosis.

The agreement, approved May 28 in the Probate Division by Cook County Circuit Judge Terrence J. McGuire, came without a lawsuit being filed in court.

The family is represented by Brian L. Salvi and Patrick A. Salvi of Salvi Schostok & Pritchard P.C.

Mark James went to the University of Illinois Hospital in November 2017 for an abdominal and pelvic CT scan to look into the possibility of venous stenosis in his kidney. James’ scan showed a mass on his right lung, and the radiologist who read the scan recommended additional testing.

Despite this finding no one from UI Hospital shared the information with James, according to his family’s attorneys. It was unclear why doctors did not share the information because the case was resolved pre-suit and discovery, Brian Salvi said.

In May 2019, James had another CT scan after experiencing soft tissue swelling and pain in his right shoulder and chest. The scan showed evidence of lung cancer and, at this time, it was metastatic.

James was treated at UI Hospital for a few months until he was sent home for hospice care. He died at age 63 in July 2019. He is survived by three adult daughters.

Brian Salvi said they were pleased to be able to get a result that reflects the loss the family suffered.

UI Health was represented by Michael T. Trucco of Stamos & Trucco LLP. He deferred comment to the university.

Sherri McGinnis Gonzalez, senior executive director of public affairs at the University of Illinois at Chicago, wrote in an emailed statement, “The University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System is committed to the highest level of patient care and places a priority on patient satisfaction, quality and safety to deliver accessible, compassionate health care to the people of Illinois. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family. In the best interests of all parties, the University has reached a settlement agreement.”