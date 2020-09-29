LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s attorney general has agreed to release the recordings of the secret grand jury proceeding that considered charges against police involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he would comply with a judge’s order to do so after a member of the grand jury sued to have the record of the proceedings opened to the public.Cameron also said in a statement that the only charge he recommended to the grand jury was wanton endangerment. He had previously declined to …