SPRINGFIELD — The state’s top legal office is still seeking an intervention from the Illinois Supreme Court in a lawsuit challenging the emergency powers of the governor during the pandemic, even if the lawsuit may be moot.

In his supplemental emergency motion, Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul argued that uncertainty over the governor’s actions and the potential for similar lawsuits should compel the high court to resolve the underlying question in the case brought by Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia.

Raoul’s 13-page filing asks the high court to exercise its supervisory authority under Supreme Court Rule 383 to answer the “important legal question” of whether Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency powers can extend beyond 30 days under state law and the Illinois Constitution.

On April 27, 4th Judicial Circuit Judge Michael McHaney in Clay County ruled the authority of the governor’s emergency powers cannot be enforced against Bailey.

Two days later, Bailey asked the 5th District Appellate Court panel to vacate McHaney’s temporary restraining order, claiming he had “new documentation recently uncovered” that required him to file an amended complaint.

The appeals court agreed to vacate McHaney’s order on Friday and remanded the case back to Clay County.

The attorney general’s emergency motion, filed after the appeals panel issued its ruling on Friday, asks the Supreme Court to stay the circuit court proceedings until the question is resolved.

Raoul invoked Illinois Supreme Court Rule 383, arguing the appellate court’s dissolution of the TRO should not affect the high court’s jurisdiction.

He requests the court’s review under the public interest exceptions to mootness, arguing that “to the extent this [c]ourt determines that the underlying question is moot, it is not precluded from reaching the question because both of these exceptions apply here.”

The public interest exception is met when the question “is of a public nature;” requires “an authoritative determination for the future guidance of public officers;” and “there is a likelihood of future recurrence of the question.”

“The fundamental issue raised in this case concerns the Governor’s legal authority — either under the statutory powers granted to him by the Act, or under his inherent constitutional authority to deal with a sudden crisis that caused the General Assembly not to convene — to protect the health of all Illinois residents during an emergency (in this case the current COVID-19 epidemic). A legal question of a more public nature could hardly be imagined,” Raoul’s motion states.

“Second, there is a need for an authoritative determination for the future guidance of public officers. Bailey’s consent to vacating the circuit court’s TRO does not eliminate the need for definitive judicial guidance on whether the [g]overnor has legal authority to take the actions he has taken, and is continuing to take, to protect the public’s health and safety.”

Raoul’s motion also references an opinion issued Sunday by U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee, in a separate case, which involved a northern Illinois church lawsuit against the governor and local officials, on First Amendment grounds.

Lee found the governor’s order did not violate the religious freedom clause in the First Amendment in a case and he ruled that “[b]ased on the text and structure of the Act,” the governor had “the better argument” in interpreting the IEMA Act.

Bailey’s attorney Thomas DeVore said his client intends to file an amended complaint by the end of the week.

His initial complaint argues the governor cannot exercise his emergency powers beyond 30 days, and that the state’s authority to quarantine is delegated to the Illinois Department of Public Health and local health departments.

“I feel their request for the supreme court to intervene under these facts is unprecedented and is an insult to the honorable circuit court,” DeVore, an attorney with Silver Lake Group Ltd. in Greenville, said in an email.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

This case before the Illinois Supreme Court is Darren Bailey and Michael McHaney v. J.B. Pritzker, No. 125952.