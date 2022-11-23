A defamation lawsuit between two shipping logistics companies in which one allegedly accused the other of being associated with the Chicago mob can proceed, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court found that the defamatory statements accusing Chicago-based project44 of associating with organized crime and accounting fraud were considered “published” — a requirement under defamation law which states that a third party must read or hear the false statements for defamation to occur.Justice …