A Cook County judge will learn his professional fate next week after the Illinois Courts Commission on Tuesday found allegations of sexual harassment were “clear and convincing.” The Courts Commission continued Circuit Judge Mauricio Araujo’s hearing until Oct. 7 “for [s]anction purposes,” where the members will announce their decision to reprimand, censure, suspend without pay or remove Araujo from office. Araujo, 55, was elected to the bench out of the 6th Judicial Subcircuit in 2008. He was retained in the 2014 …