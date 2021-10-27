A lawyer who knowingly gave a client false information about her patent-application status should be suspended for three years, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board recommended.Mark A. Hamill, a lawyer based in Glen Ellyn, began representing Linda Curcio in March 2015 while she pursued a patent application for a food storage container.The two parties agreed that Curcio would pay Hamill a flat fee of $750 to conduct a patentability search and file a provisional patent application, and …