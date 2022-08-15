An attorney who submitted false bills to his partners to make it appear as though he paid his capital contribution should be suspended, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Committee hearing board.James Thomas Rollins was the subject of a one-count complaint from the administrator.It alleged that in 2016 he fabricated and submitted false bills, receipts and bank statements to his partners at Sinars Rollins, LLC. to make it appear as though he had paid more than $80,000 in expenses that should be …