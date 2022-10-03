A former Cook County Circuit Court judge accused of sexually harassing women and an attorney who misappropriated more than $300,000 should both be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Mauricio Boris Andres Araujo was the subject of a three-count complaint that charged him with engaging in multiple instances of sexually harassing conduct toward three women while working as a judge.Araujo did not file an answer or respond to the motion to deem the allegations of …