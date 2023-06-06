An attorney who misused more than $291,000 in his late aunt’s trust assets should be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Committee hearing board.Richard Michael Ruggiero of Ruggiero Law Group, LLC was charged with engaging in dishonest conduct by knowingly misappropriating more than $291,800 while acting as a successor trustee for his deceased aunt and failing to distribute funds owed to trust beneficiaries that include the American Heart Association (AHA), Lupus Foundation …