SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Attorney General’s Office in a filing last week condemned state Rep. Darren Bailey’s prolonged lawsuit challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency powers amid the coronavirus pandemic, calling it an attempt to “abuse the judicial process for political gain.” The next day, the downstate judge issued an order demanding Pritzker to appear in court for contempt proceedings. Filed late Thursday night in Clay County, the state’s 80-page rebuke opposes the Xenia Republican’s motion on July 22 for leave …