Congratulating them for “weathering the storm,” Supreme Court Justice Rita B. Garman swore 1,590 new attorneys to the Illinois bar in a virtual ceremony Thursday.Streaming from the courtroom in Springfield, Garman complimented the class for reaching the professional milestone in spite of the many roadblocks caused by COVID-19 in the past year.“The pandemic brought with it more questions than answers,” Garman noted in her opening comments. “Through it all, and an online exam, you’ve weathered the storm and an experience no …