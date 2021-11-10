Chicago-based Boeing reached a settlement with the victims’ families from the March 2019 crash of one of its 737-MAX aircraft that claimed 157 lives in Ethiopia.Chicago attorney Robert A. Clifford of Clifford Law Offices is one of the lead attorneys for the families.In the settlement, Boeing accepted responsibility for Ethiopian Airways flight 302 losing control shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. The plane crashed into a nearby town. There were no survivors.At the time, it was the …