Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP added Lee B. Muench as of counsel in its Litigation Practice Group.Muench focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation and internal investigations. He was previously a senior managing associate at Dentons.• Freeborn & Peters LLP added Lillian Grappe Lamphere and Jacob R. Schuhardt as associates.Lamphere has experience representing publicly traded corporations, local businesses, insurance carriers and individuals in contract disputes, real estate disputes …