King & Spalding LLP added Timothy W. Hoffmann to the firm as a partner.Hoffmann’s practice focuses on bankruptcy and insolvency-related matters. He joins the firm from Jones Day, where he represented lenders, strategic investors, debtors and various other parties in financially distressed situations, including both in-court and out-of-court restructurings.• The 27th Annual Clifford Symposium on Tort Law and Social Policy will be held at DePaul University College of Law as a virtual program, June 3-4. The …