Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC promoted Chicago-based attorney Kyle R. Clapper to director.Clapper works on complex civil matters in federal and state courts throughout Illinois and Indiana. He also leads the firm’s Indiana practice, where he serves as lead counsel for clients ranging from small businesses to a Fortune 50 corporation.• Hagens Berman promoted Mark Vazquez to partner. His work includes class-action law, ranging from litigation to uphold the right to safe public drinking water to …