The Circuit Court of Cook County has opened more courtrooms for jury and bench trials that were previously delayed due to pandemic-related restrictions.Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans signed an order last week allowing use of 86 courtrooms for bench trials, 76 of which can be used for jury trials, a news release from Evans’ office said. The order went into effect Friday.Social distancing requirements were the main restriction on the number of operational courtrooms because it limited the number of trials that could be held at …