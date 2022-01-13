Where a plaintiff files suit against a deceased defendant with no open estate, he may file suit beyond the applicable statute of limitations period and seek the appointment of a special representative for defendant so long as it is still within six months of defendant’s death.The 2nd District Appellate Court answered two certified questions and remanded a case to Boone County Associate Judge Ronald A. Barch.On May 11, 2018, Alyce L. Richards and Joshua T. Wilson were involved in an automobile accident. Richards was injured …