Where three to five incidents over a seven-year period was not sufficient to demonstrate a widespread practice or custom for establishing liability under a federal statute.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah.Kenyatta Bridges was a pretrial detainee at the Cook County Department of Corrections when he fell out of the upper bunk to which he had been assigned and injured himself. At the time, Bridges’ medical records indicated that he had suffered blunt head …