SPRINGFIELD — Four former Commonwealth Edison officials pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that they engaged in a years-long bribery scheme that federal prosecutors allege was aimed at influencing Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan.Former executives Anne R. Pramaggiore and John Hooker, along with lobbyists Michael F. McClain and Jay Doherty, were arraigned on the charges in U.S. District Court in Chicago during a remote hearing.In a 50-page indictment unsealed Nov. 18, federal prosecutors allege the four …