Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades.Foxx announced the decision a day ahead of a court hearing related to state charges accusing him of sexually abusing four people, three of whom were minors.She acknowledged that the decision “may be disappointing” to women who stepped to accuse Kelly of crimes.“Mr. Kelly is looking at the possibility …