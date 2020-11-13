Where venireperson was struck after stating that he had been to the crime scene, appellate court did not incorrectly apply Batson standard in analyzing peremptory strike.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sue E. Myerscough, Central District of Illinois. In 2008, a jury convicted Charmell Brown of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting three people outside of the American Legion building in Champaign, Ill. Brown was sentenced to 90 …