Twenty-one days from today, SCOTUS will begin its October 2022 term. Cases will address affirmative action (likely the end), independent state legislature theory (don’t hold your breath), internet providers and the LGBTQ+ community.Perhaps we will hear more about executive privilege and whether an ex-president can exercise same when he possesses, after his presidency, information on nuclear capabilities of a foreign power.This summer, several books on the Supreme Court, the Constitution and our country’s founding were …