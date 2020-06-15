Last week, the Supreme Court issued orders from its June 4 conference, granting one petition for certiorari, denying many others and once again not issuing orders on the variety of qualified immunity and second amendment petitions. Last Monday, it issued only one decision involving prisoners and the requirement to pay filing fees in certain circumstances.

Balls and strikes

In the one decision released last week, Lomax v. Ortiz-Marquez, it is not clear if Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the 9-0 court, threw a spitball at the chief justice when she wrote:

“The [c]ourts of [a]ppeals have long divided over whether a dismissal without prejudice for failure to state a claim qualifies as a strike under Section 1915(g).3 In line with our duty to call balls and strikes, we granted certiorari to resolve the split, 589 U. S. (2019), and we now affirm.”

Chief Justice John Roberts has, as we have discussed in various writings, often referred to the court’s role as simply to “call balls and strikes.” As a baseball fan such as Kagan would note, the analogy is not perfect, because even if that were what the justices do, umpires all have their own strike zone and are not perfect. But it was an interesting choice of words by Kagan.

Nineteen “batters” remaining

Continuing with the baseball theme, whatever the reference means or not, the “Roberts Nine” still has 6 1/3 innings, or 19 “batters,” aka decisions, left. The lineup is a murderers’ row of big hitters, including:

•Federal employment discrimination law and whether it protects LGBTQ employees;

•Trump administration’s challenge to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals;

•Challenge to Montana’s ending a tax-credit program because it included usage at private schools;

•CFPB and leadership question;

•Constitutionality of a Louisiana law that requires doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at local hospitals;

•Faithless electors; and

•Trump subpoena cases.

A pretty daunting lineup left, with many on each case likely to scream at the “umpires” for not calling those “balls and strikes” correctly.

Supreme Court in 1861

A new book by Ted Widmer, “Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington,” is fascinating and we will review in more detail at a later date. The book recounts Abraham Lincoln’s train trip to Washington, D.C. for his inauguration, and the parallel journey of Jefferson Davis to his inauguration for the Confederacy. Widmer describes the incredible power of the South in our beginnings, noting the “South had controlled the lion’s share of the patronage” and much of the leadership, writing:

“In the first sixty-one years of the government, slaveholders held the presidency for fifty years, the Speaker of the House’s chair for forty-one years, and the chairmanship of the House Ways and means Committee for fifty-two years. Eighteen of thirty-one Supreme Court justices hailed from the South, even though four-fifths of the actual business of the court came from the North. No Northern president had been reelected. Most of the attorneys general and military officers had been Southerners, along with a vast majority of the officers of the Senate and House.”

That is dominance.

William Barr

Last week we wrote about Attorney General William Barr and his role in the Lafayette Park walk with President Donald Trump for a photo op. Turns out, more than 1,250 former Justice Department workers signed a letter asking that Inspector General Michael Horowitz investigate Barr’s role. Barr might go down in history as the attorney general with the greatest number of such letters and demands for actions he has taken in his tenure. This letter states:

“In particular, we are disturbed by Attorney General Barr’s possible role in ordering law enforcement personnel to suppress a peaceful domestic protest in Lafayette Square on June 1, 2020, for the purpose of enabling President Trump to walk across the street from the White House and stage a photo op at St. John’s Church, a politically motivated event in which Attorney General Barr participated.”

In addition to the DOJ letter, ” a bipartisan group of Supreme Court practitioners and constitutional lawyers who have collectively argued more than 525 cases and filed thousands of briefs in the Supreme Court” signed a statement addressing the Lafayette Park incident and concluded:

“Last Monday, the Attorney General violated his oath by overseeing violence against peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment rights. Those actions are irreconcilable with the unbiased administration of justice and the rule of law.

“The rule of law and the right to assemble in protest die incrementally, not in one fell swoop. Our ability to defend their bulwarks is greatest in the moments after a new line is crossed, and it fades when the conduct becomes normalized. A line was crossed last week. And we, as lawyers, must speak out to defend it.”

Many may recall when Kagan was nominated, the Wall Street Journal and other papers showed a photo of Kagan at the plate in a softball game. While it unlikely she was playing Chicago style 16,” we in Chicago know the rules on foul balls in “real softball” — foul ball with two strikes and your out. Seems in this instance the umpire ruling on Barr would call him out on a “foul ball” — his conduct as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

Conclusion

America’s favorite pastime of major league baseball appears close to being a reality in 2020 in one truncated version or another, at least the commish says so. But for many lawyers, including the writer, a favorite pastime especially in June is watching the “inside baseball” that is the court and yelling at the “nine umpires,” how did you miss that call? Are the justices that blind to reality? We might have action going into July, should this court not get through the remaining 6 1/3 “innings.”