Chicago White Sox fans are well aware that after several White Sox players were indicted in 1919 for accepting bribes to lose the World Series, a young boy was rumored to have said to Shoeless Joe Jackson: “Say it ain’t so, Joe.” We might say the same to the Supreme Court Whisperer, Joan Biskupic, who last week had yet another story for CNN on the court’s workings.O’Connor and Bush v. GoreLast week, Biskupic wrote a column about how Justice Sandra Day O’Connor appears to have helped George W. Bush win the White House …