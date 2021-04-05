Two weeks ago, we had talk of spaceships from the bench via Justice Stephen Breyer. Last week, we had a reference to Jenga from Chief Justice John Roberts. And a reference to Justice Clarence Thomas as chief justice. In many ways, it appeared to be amateur hour at oral arguments.NCAA v. Alston Last Wednesday, the court heard oral arguments in NCAA v. Alston, consolidated with AAC v. Alston, a case dealing with the question of whether the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals erroneously held, in conflict with decisions of …