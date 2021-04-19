A few columns ago, Cotter’s Corner featured some Green Day lyrics in describing the actions of the court and Chief Justice John Roberts. This week, Pat Benatar gets top billing, as the shadow docket was churned back to life.Shadow docket Several times in the last few years we spoke of the “shadow docket,” a fairly new mechanism used by the Roberts Court. As a reminder, the shadow docket is a term coined by University of Chicago Law School Professor William Baude to refer to the increasing use by the court of decision …