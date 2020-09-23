SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced changes to the licensing process for marijuana dispensaries Monday after weeks of criticism from activists, lawmakers and applicants who were initially denied for the first round of 75 licenses.Now, failed applicants will have an opportunity to amend their applications and receive more information as to why they were denied points in the scoring process.In a news release Monday, Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said they came to the …