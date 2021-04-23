Where a party asserts that documents sought in discovery are exempt and privileged and provides redacted versions instead, the circuit court must, on request, provide an in camera review of the documents prior to ordering unredacted versions be released, and abuses its discretion if it so orders prior to an in camera review.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from 10th Judicial Circuit Judge Michael P. McCuskey.In 2005 Bender Shipbuilding & Repair Co. Inc. (Bender) was hired by Seacor …