The attorneys of Dolan Law P.C. have launched a new subsidiary firm dedicated to providing legal services for the Hispanic community in the Chicago area.La Justicia is targeted to serve the legal needs of Chicago area’s Hispanic community, especially Spanish speakers. Dolan partners Martin Dolan and Karen Munoz are spearheading the effort along with Luis C. Martinez.Martinez has spent years as a sole practitioner working with the local Hispanic community and has been named a partner at La Justicia. Both Martinez and …