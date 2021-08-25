“Mr. Gibson’s vocational economic opinion is unreliable.” Those were the words leading off the discussion section of the Aug. 13 opinion of District Judge Damon R. Leichy in Sturgis v. R&L Carriers, Inc., et al., 3:19-CV-440 DRL-MGG, Doc. 122, p. 6. Applying Federal Rule of Evidence 702 and Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharms., Inc., 509 U.S. 579, 597 (1993), the court barred Daniel Gibson’s opinions in a trucking accident case in which the defense admitted liability and the case is proceeding on damages only.The court …