The chief challenge of the coming year is how to move cases forward toward resolution and to clear the backlog of cases that were to be tried in the last nine months but have not been. Fortunately for civil law practitioners, the requirements of the Fifth and Sixth Amendments do not apply, but the obstacles to addressing this problem, which is increasing daily unabated, are nonetheless daunting and of a no less constitutional dimension in view of the Seventh Amendment and Art. I, Sec. 13 of the Illinois Constitution.With …