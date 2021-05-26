In four opinions issued late last week the 2nd District Appellate Court clarified the duties owed and liabilities of lawyers and reinforced important summary judgment procedures. The oral argument of these cases were all heard and decided by Justices George Bridges, Kathryn E. Zenoff, and Joseph E. Birkett.Three of those cases were discussed in this space on April 28, and all of the cases were discussed on Episodes 24, 27, and 31 of the Podium and Panel Podcast.In likely the most important and far-reaching decision of this …