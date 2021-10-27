In a decision more than a year in the making after the June 2020 argument stemming from a stove that exploded in a rental unit, the Illinois Appellate Court, 3rd District, has ruled to include an obligation to defend a tenant in a third-party action brought by a defendant in a subrogation action filed by an insurer.The fresh decision in Sheckler v. Auto-Owners Ins. Co., 2021 IL App (3d) 190500, expands the holding of the Illinois Supreme Court in Dix Mutual Insurance Co. v. LaFramboise, 149 Ill.2d 314 (1992).A defective …