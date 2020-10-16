A Chicago police officer filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against former Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and the city of Chicago Thursday, alleging the top cop sexually abused her for three years while she served as his personal driver and a member of his personal detail. Cynthia Donald, a 14-year veteran of the force, said at a press conference with attorneys Robert J. McLaughlin and Steven A. Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge LLC that she was picked specially by Johnson in 2016 for his team and that the abuse …