Where plaintiff’s intent and history of friction with other employee did not impact determination as to status of protected disclosure under Whistleblower Protection Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by the Merit Systems Protection Board.Adam Delgado is a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Since 2014 Delgado has sought relief under the federal Whistleblower Protection Act for retaliation he believes he suffered after reporting his suspicions that …