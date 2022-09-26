Where a party seeks an extension of maintenance, the trial court must consider all factors laid out in the dissolution order before determining whether such an extension should be granted.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from DuPage County Associate Judge Neal W. Cerne.Daniel Chapa III married Nancy Lea Chapa in December 1989. They had two children who no longer live at home. In February 2009, Daniel filed for dissolution of marriage. In April 2012, the trial court dissolved the marriage …