Where the petitioner seeking a finding of nonpaternity is a child, the statute of limitations restricting such a suit to within two years of discovery of the underlying facts does not begin to toll while the child is legally incapacitated on the basis of age.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Richard Anthony Stevens.

When Grace C. was born in 2005, Levi C. was named as her father on her birth certificate, and he signed it as an acknowledgement of paternity. Her mother left when Grace was three and was living in Montana, leaving Grace in care of Levi and seeing her only intermittently. When Grace was “eight or nine years old” her mother told her that Levi was not her real father, and Grace stated that Levi also said that to her once when she was 10.

On March 23, 2017, the Chicago Police Department responded to a call at a liquor store, where Grace, with visible swelling on her face, stated she’d run away from home because Levi had beaten her. Levi was arrested and pleaded guilty to domestic battery. The state petitioned for adjudication of wardship and a guardian ad litem was appointed without Grace being present. At this hearing, Levi asserted that he was Grace’s father and the trial court entered an order of paternity in his favor. Levi was found guilty and ordered to engage in therapy with a set goal of returning Grace home in 12 months. In 2018, 10 months later at a permanency hearing, Grace informed the court that Levi might not be her biological father and requested paternity testing. Grace stated she did not want additional visits or to return home, but instead to be adopted by her foster mother. Over Levi’s objections, the court ordered paternity testing and the report indicated that Levi was not Grace’s father. She filed a petition to disestablish parentage.

Levi moved to dismiss, arguing that the petition to disestablish parentage was untimely since, under the Illinois Parentage Act of 2015 (Act), it must be brought within two years of knowing the facts which give rise to it. Levi pointed to Grace’s testimony that both he and her mother told her he was not her father by 2015, and she failed to file the petition until 2018. The circuit court denied his motion and vacated the order of paternity. Levi appealed.

On appeal, Levi asserted that Grace failed to bring the petition within two years of knowing that he was not her parent, and therefore the petition was untimely. The appellate court disagreed. The appellate court noted that in Illinois a child does not have the legal capacity to sue, but “must appear by a guardian, guardian ad litem, parent, next friend, or custodian.” The appellate court did not dispute that Grace had known the fact that gave rise to the motion more than two years prior, but instead noted that limitation periods do not run against children while the children operate under legal incapacity due to age. Grace lacked any capacity to file suit prior to a guardian ad litem being appointed. Levi’s interpretation was that Grace, by failing to retain a lawyer and disengage him as a legal parent prior to turning 12, forever bars her from raising the issue, an interpretation the court characterized as “lack[ing] any basis in reason.”

In addition, the appellate court noted that prior to the paternity test establishing that Levi was not her father, it was not shown that Grace had any level of certainty that he was not her father, since he had raised her as her father and asserted his paternity of her countless times both before and after the incident where he told her he was not her father. The appellate court noted that the guardian ad litem and state differed on when they believed the statute of limitations began to toll: the state claimed it was when the guardian ad litem was appointed, and the guardian ad litem argued it was when Grace expressed to the court that Levi might not be her biological father. Because, under either interpretation, her petition was timely, the appellate court did not resolve which was proper but noted that the state’s interpretation, while supported by precedent, might be problematic in cases where a guardian ad litem is appointed for a child too young to formulate concerns about their parentage.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court.

In re Grace C., a minor

2019 IL App (1st) 190875

Writing for the court: Justice John C. Griffin

Concurring: Justices Michael B. Hyman and Daniel J. Pierce

Released: April 22, 2020