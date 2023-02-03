A former forklift operator can reargue claims that a negligently designed machine caused an accident that led to her leg being amputated, a federal appeals panel ruled.A panel of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the trial court improperly barred the testimony of one of the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses, who alleged that the defendant, a forklift manufacturer, did not provide proper protections for operators.Judge Thomas L. Kirsch II delivered the judgment of the court.Adelaida Anderson sued forklift manufacturer …