SAO PAULO — Carlos Arthur Nuzman, the head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee for more than two decades, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in jail for buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics.The ruling by Judge Marcelo Bretas became public Thursday.Nuzman, who also headed the Rio organizing committee, was found guilty of corruption, criminal organization, money laundering and tax evasion. Rio’s bid beat Chicago, Tokyo and Madrid to host the 2016 Games in a vote held in Copenhagen. Barack Obama …