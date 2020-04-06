The Trump-appointed National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB” or “Board”) continues to roll back Obama-era board rulings much to the satisfaction of employers.

A recent example of this is the board’s precedent-shifting decision in Valley Hospital Medical Center, Case No. 28-CA-213783 (December 16, 2019).

Valley Hospital Medical Center (“Valley”), located in Las Vegas, had a labor agreement with the Local Joint Executive Board of Las Vegas (the “Joint Board).”

The labor contract contained a fairly standard union dues checkoff provision, which required Valley to deduct monthly union dues from its unionized employees’ paychecks and remit the dues directly to the union.

Unions of course love the checkoff because it relieves them of the burden of having to go around and collect the dues from each individual union member.

Valley’s labor contract, by its terms, expired at the end of 2016.

The parties nonetheless continued to operate under the terms of the expired collective bargaining agreement.

About 13 months following the contract’s expiration, after giving the union several days’ notice but without bargaining about the issue, Valley stopped deducting and remitting dues to the union.

The union was displeased.

Obviously, losing the dues checkoff could put significant pressure on a union to settle a new labor contract, because the union wants the dues revenue to continue flowing without the need for the union to collect the dues itself.

The Joint Board filed an unfair labor practice charge against Valley with the NLRB.

The union argued that under the NLRB’s 2015 decision in Lincoln Lutheran of Racine, 362 NLRB 1659 (2015), employers are obligated to check off union dues even after the expiration of a labor contract containing a checkoff requirement.

The Joint Board certainly was right about the then existing law.

But the NLRB, now populated with Trump appointees, expressly reversed Lincoln Lutheran and ruled that employers lawfully may cease the dues checkoff at a labor contract’s expiration.

The Board took the further step of applying the Valley Hospital Medical Center ruling retroactively to all pending cases raising the issue.

According to the Board’s majority, Valley Hospital Medical Center simply restored long-standing NLRB precedent from 1962, specifically Bethlehem Steel, 136 NLRB 150 (1962).

Conceding that dues checkoff is a mandatory subject of bargaining, the Board majority nevertheless placed it in a “limited category” of union rights that exist only because of a labor contract.

In that way, the majority reasoned, dues checkoff is different from other rights, including those related to pay, benefits, and general working conditions.

Accordingly, the employer’s obligation to bargain over the cessation of the dues checkoff ends when the labor contract itself ends.

This ruling, the majority wrote, enhances the law’s primary goal of fostering collective bargaining by making dues checkoff less of an impediment to labor negotiations.

Under Lincoln Lutheran, the majority claimed, the checkoff became “more divisive” as unions were incentivized to bargain hard for it.

The Board majority’s Valley Hospital Medical Center ruling drew a withering dissent from a sitting Board member who had been in the majority on Lincoln Lutheran.

The dissent complained that the new rule directly conflicts with the statutory goal of encouraging bargaining between employers and their employees.

Stated the dissent, the Board majority failed to “plausibly explain how adopting a rule that permits employers to act without bargaining actually serves to encourage bargaining.”

Valley Hospital is not expected to be the last of good news for employers coming from this NLRB.