Congratulations, America! It looks like our yearlong pandemic nightmare may finally be coming to an end.With an adult finally in the White House and 600 million COVID-19 vaccines on tap, we are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel. Here’s hoping that light is not a freight train coming toward us.But, while the pandemic has a way yet to go, I thought this might be an opportunity to thank those most essential people who have helped keep us afloat during these terrible times.I am not just referring to those …