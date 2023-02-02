The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday that claims filed under the Biometric Information Privacy Act are subject to a five-year statute of limitations, not a period of just one year.The 1st District Appellate Court had ruled that the one-year statute of limitations applies to certain subsections of BIPA that relate to “publication,” while the five-year limitations period applies to the rest.The high court remanded the case, Tims v. Black Horse Carriers, Inc., 2023 IL 127801, to the circuit court for further …