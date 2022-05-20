The Illinois Supreme Court issued six opinions Thursday, including ruling in a personal injury case where a woman was left with permanent brain damage after suffering cardiac arrest at an LA Fitness in Oswego.The high court held 6-0 in Dawkins v. Fitness International, LLC, 2022 IL 127561 that LA Fitness must face claims for not using an AED on a patron.Fitness International, doing business as LA Fitness, is an American chain with more than 700 health clubs throughout the United States and Canada.Leo Dawkins …