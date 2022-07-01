The Illinois Supreme Court has adopted a new Illinois Code of Judicial Conduct — providing guidance for social media use and changes to required financial disclosures — in the first “top to bottom” update of the code in 50 years.The Code of Judicial Conduct contains the ethics rules governing the behavior of all state court judges in Illinois, as well as candidates for judicial office.The new code is based on the current American Bar Association Model Code of Judicial Conduct that came out in 2007 and was revised in 2010 …