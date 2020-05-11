SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court rejected a request from the Illinois Attorney General to review a legal challenge to the governor’s emergency powers.

Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul sought a direct appeal after a judge in Clay County issued a temporary restraining order against the state from enforcing its stay-at-home orders against Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia.

Bailey’s lawsuit questioned how long the law allowed Gov. J.B. Pritzker to invoke emergency powers during a disaster. After the state rep’s preliminary win the day after filing suit, similar arguments have been raised in other lawsuits around the state from business owners and religious leaders.

In most matters being appealed from a state trial court, the case first goes before one of five districts of the Illinois Appellate Court. The high court can hear appeals directly, however, if the case addresses a question of constitutionality or another topic of significant public importance.

At his Monday press briefing, Pritzker acknowledged direct appeals are only granted in unusual circumstances.

“I think it was the right thing to do for the AG to seek the Supreme Court’s intervention. But the Supreme Court is not saying that its not going to rule on this ever, they’re just saying that they just don’t want to skip over the appellate court, is my understanding,” Pritzker said.

Bailey’s lawsuit alleges the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act does not empower Pritzker to implement a stay-at-home order and close nonessential businesses.

Raoul wanted the high court to exercise its supervisory authority over 4th Judicial Circuit Judge Michael D. McHaney, who last month granted the temporary restraining order Bailey requested.

Bailey later asked the 5th District Appellate Court to vacate McHaney’s order so that he can file an amended complaint. The appeal court agreed to vacate the order in an unpublished order on May 1.

Bailey’s attorneys, Thomas G. DeVore and Erik Hyam of Silver Lake Group Ltd. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case before the Illinois Supreme Court is Darren Bailey v. Governor Jay Robert Pritzker, No. 125952.