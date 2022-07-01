SPRINGFIELD — Illinoisans will receive some modest tax relief starting Friday when the state’s new fiscal year begins.That includes some income tax rebates, property tax rebates, a suspension of the state’s 1 percent tax on groceries, and a six-month pause on the scheduled inflationary increase in the state’s motor fuel tax.Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative Democrats held a news conference publicizing those tax breaks as consumers grappled with 8.6 percent inflation, the highest rate in nearly 40 …